UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie weigh-in results

Brian Ortega
UFC featherweight Brian Ortega weighs-in | Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Fight Island 6

Brian Ortega faces Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” in the main event of UFC Fight Island 6 this coming Sunday, October 18 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The co-main event is the women’s MMA bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade, squaring off at flyweight.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Get UFC Fight Island 6 weigh-in results and full fight card below.

UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie card

Main Card

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (146)

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Jessica Andrade (126)

Jim Crute (206) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (206)

Claudio Silva (171) vs. James Krause (171)

Thomas Almeida (146) vs. Jonathan Martinez (146)

Preliminary Card

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Guram Kutateladze (156)

Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs. Poliana Botelho (125)

Jun Yong Park (185) vs. John Phillips (186)

Jamie Mullarkey (156) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Maxim Grishin (205.5)

Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Mark Striegl (136)

