Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez weigh-in results – unified lightweight championship official

Parviz Iskenderov
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez weigh-in
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez weigh-in | Pic: Top Rank Boxing Twitter

Loma vs Lopez

Unified lightweight championship has been made official as both champions, Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, came on weight. The pair battles it out in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN from inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center on October 17 (learn start time, including Australia, here).

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) tipped the scales at 135. He brings to the table his unified WBO, WBA and WBC belts. Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), who puts his IBF title on the line, showed the same. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Weigh-in video can be found here.

The co-feature on the night is a ten-round junior welterweight matchup. Both competitors, Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs) and Arnold Barboza Jr (24-0, 10 KOs) weighed-in at 140.

Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) tipped the scales at 169.5 for his super middleweight bout against Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs, 1 NC), who was 169. The eight-round matchup kicks off the main card, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as live stream on ESPN Plus.

Lomachenko vs Lopez undercard comprises four bouts. Among the matchups, Josue Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs) meets Kendo Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a ten-rounder at welterweight, John Vincent Moralde (23-3, 13 KOs) faces Jose Enrique Vivas (19-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, and Quinton Randall (6-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Jan Carlos Rivera (4-0, 4 KOs, 1 NC) in a six-rounder at welterweight.

The event kicks off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with Jahi Tucker (1-0, 1 KO) and Charles Garner (1-0) battling it out in a four-rounder at welterweight.

The full Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Lomachenko vs Lopez card

Main Card

  • Vasyl Lomachenko (135) vs. Teofimo Lopez (135)
  • Alex Saucedo (140) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr (140)
  • Edgar Berlanga (169.5) vs. Lanell Bellows (169)

Undercard

  • Kendo Castaneda (142) vs. Josue Vargas (142)
  • Jose Enrique Vivas (128) vs. John Vincent Moralde (127)
  • Jan Carlos Rivera (146) vs. Quinton Randall (147)
  • Jahi Tucker (145) vs. Charles Garner (142)
