Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez weigh-in live stream video – start time US, UK and Australia

Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez square off in the championship unification on October 17 (Oct. 18 in Australia). The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN in the US, on FITE in the UK and on Fox Sports, Channel 507 in Australia. The event is held inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas (start time can be found here).

The co-feature is a ten-round WBO international junior welterweight title bout between Alex Saucedo and Arnold Barboza Jr. In addition on the televised card Edgar Berlanga meets Lanell Bellows in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts.

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez weigh-in time

Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez official weigh-ins live stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top) and on ESPN2. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for October 16 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, which makes it 10 pm in the UK. Loma vs Lopez weigh-in Australia time is set for October 17 at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

The full Fight Week programming on ESPN platforms can be found here.

Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows

Undercard

Kendo Castaneda vs. Josue Vargas

Clay Collard vs. Quincy LaVallais

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. John Vincent Moralde

Jan Carlos Rivera vs. Quinton Randall

Jahi Tucker vs. Charles Garner

