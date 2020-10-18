Search
Kickboxing

A ProKick Spooktacular Event in Belfast becomes KICKmas 2020 on Dec 19

Parviz Iskenderov
Kickmas
KICKmas 2020 set to feature three WKN title bouts on December 19 at Stormont Hotel Belfast | ProKick

The scheduled for October 31 A ProKick Spooktacular Event at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland has been postponed due to the recently imposed tighter restrictions in the UK amid coronavirus crisis. Kickboxing fans won’t get a Halloween treat, yet Christmas is expected to come early. The event has been rescheduled for December 19 under the old-new famed banner known as KICKmas.

Advertisements

The event promoted by former four-division Full Contact world champion Billy Murray continues the series of “made in ProKick” events, that was launched back in 90s. The list of shows produced to date includes Kickboxing Mania, Fright Night, LadyKillers, Bash N Mash, Thai-Tanic, The Usual Suspects and more.

KICKmas 2020 is set to see the same scheduled bouts, as trio of Northern Ireland’s rising stars – Grace Goody, Jay Snoddon and James Braniff step into the ring to battle it out for WKN amateur titles in their respective weight classes.

Bantamweight Goody takes on Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing battle with European title on the line. Featherweight Snoddon meets Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, contesting for international strap. Super Lightweight Braniff faces Joshua Embradura of Wales for British belt.

KICKmas 2020 on December 19 at Stormont Hotel will mark fifteen years since the day, when one of the biggest World Championship bouts in Full Contact headlined KICKmas 2005 on December 19 at Ulstar Hall.

The contest saw Samir “The Prince” Mohamed and Gary “The Belfast Kid” Hamilton, battling it out for WKN World Lightweight title. Marvelous Marvin Hagler was in attendance. Check out the poster below, while the full event video is available here.

Advertisements

KICKmas 2005
KICKmas 2005 | Poster

The previous KICKmas Cracker was held in December 2015, when “Karate Queen” turned boxer Cathy McAleer took WKN World lightweight amateur title via first-round stoppage of Ariana Siegel of the US (results here).

Those, who purchased tickets for A ProKick Spooktacular Event can either get a full refund (as per ProKick) or use it for KICKmas 2020.

The current three-fight KICKmas 2020 card can be found below.

KICKmas 2020 fight card

WKN European women’s bantamweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds
Grace Goody (Northern Ireland) vs. Pia Peters (Germany)

WKN International featherweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds
Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland) vs. Ranieri Cingolani (Italy)

WKN British super lightweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds
James Braniff (Northern Ireland) vs. Joshua Embradura (Wales)

Advertisements

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Full Fight: Cristian Bosch KO’s Alessandro Benacci to take WKN Cruiserweight title

Kickboxing 0
Over the course of their respective careers Cristian Bosch of Argentina and Alessandro Benacci of Brazil shared the squared circle twice. Today...
Read more

Full Fight: Federico Roma decisions Claudio Marcelino at Simply the Best Kickboxing 2

Kickboxing 0
World Kickboxing Network released another full fight video from Simply the Best 2 Caseros, featuring Argentinian Federico Roma up against Claudio Marcelino of Brazil....
Read more

World Kickboxing Network in Africa: Ghana Fight Night set for Mar 6, Azumah Nelson

Kickboxing 0
The World Kickboxing Network has announced its return to Africa. The event is scheduled for March 6, 2021, taking place in Accra, Ghana. The first-string...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez Australia time, US, UK – how to watch fight live, undercard

0
Four title belts are on the line in a highly anticipated 12-round lightweight championship unification, featuring Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) up against Teofimo...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Ortega vs Korean Zombie, card

0
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island". The...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez Australia time, US, UK – how to watch fight live, undercard

0
Four title belts are on the line in a highly anticipated 12-round lightweight championship unification, featuring Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) up against Teofimo...
Read more
Kickboxing

A ProKick Spooktacular Event in Belfast becomes KICKmas 2020 on Dec 19

0
The scheduled for October 31 A ProKick Spooktacular Event at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland has been postponed due to the recently imposed...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins results, Saenchai vs Ganji

0
Thai Fight: Begins takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on Saturday, October 17. In the main event Saenchai faces...
Read more
Boxing

Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson positive for COVID-19, out of MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

0
Following the COVID-19 testing, there were positive tests for Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson, meaning this weekend's fights between Tom Hill and Jack Rafferty,...
Read more
Muay Thai

Thai Fight: Begins full event video

0
Thai Fight: Begins features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts live from CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Thai Fight: Begins

October 17, 2020

Muay Thai

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 15, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097