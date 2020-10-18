A ProKick Spooktacular Event in Belfast becomes KICKmas 2020 on Dec 19

The scheduled for October 31 A ProKick Spooktacular Event at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland has been postponed due to the recently imposed tighter restrictions in the UK amid coronavirus crisis. Kickboxing fans won’t get a Halloween treat, yet Christmas is expected to come early. The event has been rescheduled for December 19 under the old-new famed banner known as KICKmas.

The event promoted by former four-division Full Contact world champion Billy Murray continues the series of “made in ProKick” events, that was launched back in 90s. The list of shows produced to date includes Kickboxing Mania, Fright Night, LadyKillers, Bash N Mash, Thai-Tanic, The Usual Suspects and more.

KICKmas 2020 is set to see the same scheduled bouts, as trio of Northern Ireland’s rising stars – Grace Goody, Jay Snoddon and James Braniff step into the ring to battle it out for WKN amateur titles in their respective weight classes.

Bantamweight Goody takes on Pia Peters of Germany in the women’s kickboxing battle with European title on the line. Featherweight Snoddon meets Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, contesting for international strap. Super Lightweight Braniff faces Joshua Embradura of Wales for British belt.

KICKmas 2020 on December 19 at Stormont Hotel will mark fifteen years since the day, when one of the biggest World Championship bouts in Full Contact headlined KICKmas 2005 on December 19 at Ulstar Hall.

The contest saw Samir “The Prince” Mohamed and Gary “The Belfast Kid” Hamilton, battling it out for WKN World Lightweight title. Marvelous Marvin Hagler was in attendance. Check out the poster below, while the full event video is available here.

The previous KICKmas Cracker was held in December 2015, when “Karate Queen” turned boxer Cathy McAleer took WKN World lightweight amateur title via first-round stoppage of Ariana Siegel of the US (results here).

Those, who purchased tickets for A ProKick Spooktacular Event can either get a full refund (as per ProKick) or use it for KICKmas 2020.

The current three-fight KICKmas 2020 card can be found below.

KICKmas 2020 fight card

WKN European women’s bantamweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Grace Goody (Northern Ireland) vs. Pia Peters (Germany)

WKN International featherweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

Jay Snoddon (Northern Ireland) vs. Ranieri Cingolani (Italy)

WKN British super lightweight amateur title, oriental rules, 4x2mn rounds

James Braniff (Northern Ireland) vs. Joshua Embradura (Wales)