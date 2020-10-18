Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs Louis Glismann co-headlines BRAVE CF 44

Abdoul Abdouraguimov will look to continue his rise back to a title shot when he takes on Louis Glismann on the co-main event of BRAVE CF 44, which takes place on November 5th, once again in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Advertisements

BRAVE CF will present Bahrain with two more spectacular cards this year coming in November. First up will be BRAVE CF 44 on November 5, which is set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated title fight between reigning Lightweight world champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva and Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub. BRAVE CF t will be co-hosted by an intriguing match up of two dominant ground specialists.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov was BRAVE CF’s third Welterweight champion, winning the crown by defeating Jarrah Al-Silawi, the current Welterweight titleholder. However, he lost the rematch against the Jordanian and lost his belt in the process. He recovered well from his first-ever pro defeat to quickly submitted Carl Booth in the main event of BRAVE CF 38, which took place last August.

“The Lazy King” will be eyeing a trilogy fight against Al-Silawi by dispatching Denmark’s Louis Glismann. This will be no easy task as Glismann is in fine form and riding a seven-fight winning streak. His last win, a second round victory over Henri Lintula at BRAVE CF 37 took his tally of submission wins to seven.

He will look for a claim to the title shot himself by beating a former champ. The fight between two worthy contenders for Al-Silawi is expected to be closely contested and exciting as both men have a strong background in grappling and have tremendously improved their stand-up games in the last few years.