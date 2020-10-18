How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland with no spectators in attendance. Nevertheless the fight fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view. A pair of platform have been revealed to date.

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) was last in action in December 2019, when he was on mission to dethrone the reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. Although “Bad Boy” dropped his opponent twice he lost the fight via third-round TKO due to suffered leg injury. Former K-1 and Showtime Heavyweight champion is currently No.3-ranked in GLORY Kickboxing.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) last fought in November 2019, scoring a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall also in the rematch. Prior to that Ranked No.2 heavyweight was knocked out by top contender Jamal Ben Saddik in the first round.

Earlier this week the promotion announced its new partnership with Spike Netherlands, giving Dutch kickboxing fans a network to watch Badr vs Benny live. GLORY 76 PPV cost has been set for €12.99.

Other broadcast partners are yet to be formally announced. Nevertheless, FITE has featured GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny on its schedule, which makes the event available for kickboxing fans internationally, including the US and Australia. The pay-per-view price is set for $14.99 USD, which is approximately $21.50 AUD.

Badr vs Benny start time is to be determined.

A new stricter measures have been recently imposed in Europe, including the Netherlands, where a four-week partial lockdown is in effect since Wednesday. GLORY announced that it is “seeking final approvals and collaborating closely with local authorities to host GLORY 76 in a safe manner for all athletes, partners and staff involved”.

In addition, the promotion recently announced the next bout of Rico Verhoeven. Making the tenth defense of his heavyweight belt he is scheduled to face Jamal Ben Saddik in the trilogy fight at an event in 2021. More information is expected to follow after GLORY 76.