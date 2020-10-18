Search
Kickboxing

How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari and trainer Mike Passenier
K-1 legend Badr Hari and trainer Mike Passenier inside the ring ahead of Rico Verhoeven rematch | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi tops GLORY 76 live on pay-per-view on November 7

K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place at an undisclosed studio location in Rotterdam, Holland with no spectators in attendance. Nevertheless the fight fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view. A pair of platform have been revealed to date.

Advertisements

Badr Hari (106-14, 92 KO) was last in action in December 2019, when he was on mission to dethrone the reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. Although “Bad Boy” dropped his opponent twice he lost the fight via third-round TKO due to suffered leg injury. Former K-1 and Showtime Heavyweight champion is currently No.3-ranked in GLORY Kickboxing.

Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6, 19 KO) last fought in November 2019, scoring a unanimous decision against D’Angelo Marshall also in the rematch. Prior to that Ranked No.2 heavyweight was knocked out by top contender Jamal Ben Saddik in the first round.

Earlier this week the promotion announced its new partnership with Spike Netherlands, giving Dutch kickboxing fans a network to watch Badr vs Benny live. GLORY 76 PPV cost has been set for €12.99.

Other broadcast partners are yet to be formally announced. Nevertheless, FITE has featured GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny on its schedule, which makes the event available for kickboxing fans internationally, including the US and Australia. The pay-per-view price is set for $14.99 USD, which is approximately $21.50 AUD.

Badr vs Benny start time is to be determined.

A new stricter measures have been recently imposed in Europe, including the Netherlands, where a four-week partial lockdown is in effect since Wednesday. GLORY announced that it is “seeking final approvals and collaborating closely with local authorities to host GLORY 76 in a safe manner for all athletes, partners and staff involved”.

In addition, the promotion recently announced the next bout of Rico Verhoeven. Making the tenth defense of his heavyweight belt he is scheduled to face Jamal Ben Saddik in the trilogy fight at an event in 2021. More information is expected to follow after GLORY 76.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

Kickboxing 0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi once again in jeopardy – partial lockdown announced in Holland

Kickboxing 0
K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled to face fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The bout is set to headline GLORY Kickboxing...
Read more

Watch Top 3 fights of Badr Hari in K-1 and GLORY Kickboxing (video)

Kickboxing 0
Badr Hari is scheduled for his next fight on November 7, when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the main event of GLORY...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...
Read more
Kickboxing

How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

0
K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place...
Read more
UFC

Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Video

Watch Lomachenko vs Lopez post-fight press conference live stream video

0
Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez post-fight press conference video stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top) following live event produced...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...
Read more
Kickboxing

How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

0
K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place...
Read more
UFC

Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 24, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097