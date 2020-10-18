Lomachenko vs Lopez Australia time, US, UK – how to watch fight live, undercard

Four title belts are on the line in a highly anticipated 12-round lightweight championship unification, featuring Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) up against Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs). The current WBO, WBA and WBC titles holder faces IBF champion in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card. The event takes place inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Advertisements

The co-feature is a ten-round junior welterweight matchup between Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs) and Arnold Barboza Jr (24-0, 10 KOs). Also on the main card an eight-round super middleweight battle between Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) and Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs, 1 NC).

Lomachenko vs Lopez undercard can be found below. Weigh-in results are available here.

How to watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live on Fox Sports, Channel 507 and Channel 577 in HD. The broadcast is scheduled for Sunday, October 18 from 1 pm AEDT to 4 pm AEDT.

Lomachenko vs Lopez start time in Australia (AEDT)

Lomachenko vs Lopez main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, October 18 at 1 pm AEDT (Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The undercard is set for 10:30 am AEDT.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Adelaide time (ACDT)

The start time of Lomachenko vs Lopez main card start time in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, October 18 at 12:30 pm ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 10 am ACDT.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Darwin time (ACST)

Advertisements

The start time of Lomachenko vs Lopez main card start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, October 18 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am ACST.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Perth time (AWST)

Lomachenko vs Lopez main card start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, October 18 at 10 am AWST. The undercard is set for 7:30 am AWST.

Lomachenko vs Lopez Christmas Island time (CXT)

It is a fairly early start for the fight fans on Christmas Island with Lomachenko vs Lopez main card start time scheduled for Sunday, October 18 at 9 am CXT. The undercard commences at 6:30 am CXT.

Lomachenko vs Lopez start time in the United States

Boxing fans in the US can watch Lomachenko vs Lopez live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and on ESPN Plus. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard is set for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Lomachenko vs Lopez UK time

Lomachenko vs Lopez UK time is scheduled for Sunday, October 18 at 3 am BST for the main card, following the undercard kicking off at 12:30 am BST. The live stream is available on FITE.

Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card

Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card comprises a total of seven bouts. The three-fight main card follows the four-fight undercard. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez – 12 rounds, lightweight

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr – 10 rounds, junior welterweight title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows – 8 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Josue Vargas vs. Kendo Castaneda – 10 rounds, welterweight

John Vincent Moralde vs. Jose Enrique Vivas – 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Quinton Randall vs. Jan Carlos Rivera – 6 rounds, welterweight

Jahi Tucker vs. Charles Garner – 4 rounds, welterweight