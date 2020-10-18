MTK Fight Night: McKinson vs Harkin weigh-in results and start time

Undefeated Michael McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Martin Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) square off in the main event of MTK Fight Night, taking place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Sunday, October 18. The four-fight card airs live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast starts 7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST / 11 am PT.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get the weigh-in results and running order below.

Bout 1:

Light-heavyweight, 4 Rounds

Paul McCullagh (12st 7lbs 8oz) vs. Ben Thomas (12st 8lbs)

Bout 2:

Bantamweight, 8 Rounds

Paul Butler (8st 5lbs 9oz) vs. Ryan Walker (8st 6lbs)

Bout 3:

Super-flyweight, 10 Rounds

Jay Harris (8st 2lbs 5oz) vs. Marcel Braithwaite (8st 4lbs)

Bout 4:

Welterweight, 10 Rounds

Michael McKinson (10st 6lbs 4oz) vs. Martin Harkin (10st 5lbs 9oz)