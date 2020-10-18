Search
Boxing

MTK Fight Night: McKinson vs Harkin weigh-in results and start time

Newswire
Michael MckKnson vs Martin Harkin
Michael MckKnson vs Martin Harkin weigh-in | Pic: MTK Global

Undefeated Michael McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Martin Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) square off in the main event of MTK Fight Night, taking place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Sunday, October 18. The four-fight card airs live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Advertisements

ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast starts 7 pm GMT / 2 pm EST / 11 am PT.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective boxing bouts. Get the weigh-in results and running order below.

Bout 1:
Light-heavyweight, 4 Rounds
Paul McCullagh (12st 7lbs 8oz) vs. Ben Thomas (12st 8lbs)

Bout 2:
Bantamweight, 8 Rounds
Paul Butler (8st 5lbs 9oz) vs. Ryan Walker (8st 6lbs)

Bout 3:
Super-flyweight, 10 Rounds
Jay Harris (8st 2lbs 5oz) vs. Marcel Braithwaite (8st 4lbs)

Bout 4:
Welterweight, 10 Rounds
Michael McKinson (10st 6lbs 4oz) vs. Martin Harkin (10st 5lbs 9oz)

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson positive for COVID-19, out of MTK Fight Night on Oct 18

Boxing 0
Following the COVID-19 testing, there were positive tests for Tom Hill and Lewie Edmondson, meaning this weekend's fights between Tom Hill and Jack Rafferty,...
Read more

Martin Harkin expecting a tough fight against Michael McKinson

Boxing 0
Martin Harkin isn't allowing Michael McKinson's talk of bigger fights to distract him ahead of their showdown on Sunday's must-see MTK Fight Night event. Unbeaten...
Read more

Amansio Paraschiv joins MTK Global, faces Scott James on Oct 18 as Jordan Reynolds out

Boxing 0
Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Amansio Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez results, full fight card

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) square off in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez results, full fight card

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) square off in...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 results, Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie

0
UFC Fight Island 6 features eleven bouts on October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event...
Read more
MMA

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs Louis Glismann co-headlines BRAVE CF 44

0
Abdoul Abdouraguimov will look to continue his rise back to a title shot when he takes on Louis Glismann on the co-main event of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 15, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097