Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 18.

The contest was initially booked for December 2019, but the bout fell off after Ortega withdrew due to knee injury. Sung Jung instead fought Frankie Edgar and took the win via first-round stoppage.

The scheduled for five rounds Ortega vs Korean Zombie bout went the full distance. A fast-paced contest saw an all-round action, that ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Ortega. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.

You can watch Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights below (from Octagon interview to handshake).

A playful slap and respectful hug put a bow on the battle between @BrianTcity and @KoreanZombieMMA at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/40nHrfALHa — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

Una cátedra de golpeo dio @BrianTcity quien vence por decisión unánime a 'The Korean Zombie' en la estelar de #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/oiGssUFF7c — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 18, 2020

Vemos la sangre del Zombie! Ortega está hecho un animal en esta pelea! #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/pNp1FZfQnT — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 18, 2020

Ortega manda al suelo a Zombie con esa belleza de codo giratorio! #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/y69VWu6TTD — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 18, 2020

Zombie showing EXACTLY why he's called the Zombie ????@BrianTCity gets the spinning elbow, but Zombie survives! #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/zzSzHOUsVW — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 18, 2020

OUT OF NOWHERE ?@BrianTcity landed the spinning elbow to make Zombie pay at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/7OrkCHgBHg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

Catch and fire ?@BrianTcity put Zombie on the canvas in Round 1 at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/wJEH7EEp0U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2020

With the win over The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against then featherweight champion Max Holloway. He also updated his record to 14-1, 1 NC.

In addition Ortega made a successful return to action after almost two years of layoff. He is expected to challenge current 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at the future event.

Chan Sung Jung dropped to 16-2. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

The full results from UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie can be found here.