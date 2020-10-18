Search
Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie
Brian Ortega lands spinning back elbow against The Korean Zombie in UFC Fight Island 6 main event | Pic: ESPNMMA Twitter

Brian Ortega defeats The Korean Zombie by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 6 main event

Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 18.

The contest was initially booked for December 2019, but the bout fell off after Ortega withdrew due to knee injury. Sung Jung instead fought Frankie Edgar and took the win via first-round stoppage.

The scheduled for five rounds Ortega vs Korean Zombie bout went the full distance. A fast-paced contest saw an all-round action, that ended in a unanimous decision in favor of Ortega. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.

You can watch Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights below (from Octagon interview to handshake).

With the win over The Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout against then featherweight champion Max Holloway. He also updated his record to 14-1, 1 NC.

In addition Ortega made a successful return to action after almost two years of layoff. He is expected to challenge current 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at the future event.

Chan Sung Jung dropped to 16-2. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

The full results from UFC Fight Island 6: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie can be found here.

