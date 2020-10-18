UFC Fight Island 6 results, Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Island 6 features eleven bouts on October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (14-1) faces off Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (16-5).

In the co-main event former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-3) and Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) battle it out at flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEDT.

Get UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie results below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie results

Main Card

Brian Ortega def. Chan Sung Jung by unanimous decision (50-45 x3) | Watch highlights

Jessica Andrade def. Katlyn Chookagian by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:55)

Jim Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas by KO (punches, R1 at 2:01)

James Krause def. Claudio Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jonathan Martinez def. Thomas Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Guram Kutateladze def. Mateusz Gamrot by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Gillian Robertson def. Poliana Botelho by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27 x2)

Jun Yong Park def. John Phillips by unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

Fares Ziam def. Jamie Mullarkey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Maxim Grishin def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:58)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Mark Striegl by KO (punches, R1 at 0:51)