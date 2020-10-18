Search
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 results, Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie

Newswire
UFC Fight Island 6 Ortega vs Korean Zombie
UFC Fight Island 6: Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie weigh-in faceoff | Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Fight Island 6 features eleven bouts on October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (14-1) faces off Chan Sung Jung aka “The Korean Zombie” (16-5).

Advertisements

In the co-main event former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (20-3) and Katlyn Chookagian (14-3) battle it out at flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie live on UFC Fight Pass. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. MMA action begins with the preliminary bouts, kicking off at 7 am AEDT.

Get UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie results below.

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie results

Main Card

Brian Ortega def. Chan Sung Jung by unanimous decision (50-45 x3) | Watch highlights

Jessica Andrade def. Katlyn Chookagian by TKO (punches, R1 at 4:55)

Jim Crute def. Modestas Bukauskas by KO (punches, R1 at 2:01)

James Krause def. Claudio Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jonathan Martinez def. Thomas Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Preliminary Card

Guram Kutateladze def. Mateusz Gamrot by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Gillian Robertson def. Poliana Botelho by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27 x2)

Jun Yong Park def. John Phillips by unanimous decision (30-25 x3)

Fares Ziam def. Jamie Mullarkey by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Maxim Grishin def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:58)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Mark Striegl by KO (punches, R1 at 0:51)

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

UFC 0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more

UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference live stream video

UFC 0
The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more

UFC Fight Island 6 start time, USA, Australia, how to watch, Ortega vs Korean Zombie, card

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie takes place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka "Fight Island". The...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez results, full fight card

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) square off in...
Read more
Kickboxing

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

Watch Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights for UFC Fight Island 6

0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more
Boxing

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez results, full fight card

0
Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) square off in...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Island 6 results, Brian Ortega vs Korean Zombie

0
UFC Fight Island 6 features eleven bouts on October 18 at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the main event...
Read more
MMA

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs Louis Glismann co-headlines BRAVE CF 44

0
Abdoul Abdouraguimov will look to continue his rise back to a title shot when he takes on Louis Glismann on the co-main event of...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie

October 17, 2020

MMA

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez

October 17, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 15, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097