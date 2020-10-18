Search
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

Newswire
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez | Pic: TRBoxing Twitter

Teofimo Lopez defeats Vasyl Lomachenko to become a new unified lightweight champion

Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the “Bubble” at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, NV. The contest featured a unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion up against unbeaten IBF lightweight titleholder in the championship unification.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with four belts on the line went the full distance. A fairly close and very competitive battle ended in a unanimous decision.

Lopez was declared the winner to become a new unified lightweight king. The judges’ scorecards look as the following: 116-112, 119-109, 117-111.

You can watch Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights below (from walkout to result).

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight video highlights

With the win Teofimo Lopez remained undefeated and updated his record to 16-0, 12 KO. He added WBA, WBO and WBC belts to his collection, which already included IBF title, that he claimed against Richard Commey in December 2019 via second-round TKO.

Vasyl Lomachenko dropped to 14-2, 10 KO, which snapped his 13-win streak. Being dethroned, he lost the WBA, WBO and WBC belts.

The full fight results from Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card can be found here. The event aired live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in the US, FITE in the UK and FOX Sports in Australia.

