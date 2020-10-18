Search
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez results, full fight card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez weigh-in faceoff | Pic: TRBoxing Twitter

Unified WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) and IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) square off in the championship unification. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout with four belts on the line headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card, taking place inside the Bubble at MGM Grand on October 17, which makes it October 18 in the UK and Australia.

In the co-main event Alex Saucedo (30-1, 19 KOs) and Arnold Barboza Jr (24-0, 10 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. The main card kicks off with an eight-rounder super middleweight matchup between Edgar Berlanga (14-0, 14 KOs) and Lanell Bellows (20-5-3, 13 KOs, 1 NC).

Lomachenko vs Lopez start time

Boxing fans in the US can watch Lomachenko vs Lopez live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The main card is scheduled for 10 pm ET. In the UK the event airs live on FITE, with the main card starting at 3 am BST. In Australia the main card action begins at 1pm AEDT on FOX Sports Channel 507 and Channel 577 in HD. The complete schedule can be found here.

Get Lomachenko vs Lopez results below.

Lomachenko vs Lopez results

Main Card

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez – 12 rounds, lightweight

Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr – 10 rounds, junior welterweight title

Edgar Berlanga def. Lanell Bellows by TKO (R1 at 1:19)

Undercard

Josue Vargas def. Kendo Castaneda by unanimous decision (98-91, 99-90, 100-89)

Jose Enrique Vivas def. John Vincent Moralde by KO (R1 at 1:16)

Quinton Randall def. Jan Carlos Rivera by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 59-55)

Jahi Tucker def. Charles Garner by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

