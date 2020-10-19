Jiu Jitsu: The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos in new martial arts film with Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo

The story of Octavia Blake aka “Bloodreina” portraited by Marie Avgeropoulos is now in history, as The 100 concluded its long run with the finale of Season 7 that aired late September. Nevertheless, one of the fan-favorites is back on the screen, as a new fantasy action film titled “Jiu Jitsu” premieres on November 20 in the US.

Advertisements

In The 100 Avgeropoulos has indeed been remarkable when it comes to stage combat, involving kicks, punches, as well as as sword fighting, and everything in between. Check out this clip from January, where she is seen training with kickboxer himself (Vol. 2) Alain Moussi.

Moussi is also starring in the upcoming Jiu Jitsu film as “Jake”, alongside Hollywood giant Nicolas Cage as “Wylie”. The star cast also includes the Ong-Bak Muay Thai warrior himself, Tony Jaa, portraying “Kueng”, and the man who has run MMA Kingdom for three seasons, Frank Grillo, portraying “Harrigan”. As well, called the “Female Bruce Lee” by fans, JuJu Chan portrays “Carmen”.

Marie Avgeropoulos portrays “Myra”. According to the official trailer it is unclear whether the Canadian-Greek actress and model has a chance to test her martial arts skills in the movie. However, anything can happen when it comes to battling “an impossible force”, right?

“Ohhhh snappp the trailer droppped,” Marie Avgeropoulos captioned the trailer shared on her Instagram. “Join us in the jungle rumble as we battle an impossible force on Nov 20th on VOD.”

Sci-Fi action film Jiu Jitsu is based on the 2017 comic book by Logothetis and Jim McGrath of the same title. The movie is directed and co-written by Dimitri Logothetis.

It was filmed in Cyprus in June 2019. The ancient temples of Bagan in Myanmar (Burma) are also reportedly featured.

As of writing this post, the Jiu Jitsu (2020) synopsis is not published on IMDb. All we know, according to “jiujitsumovie” Instagram page, is that “JJ is a martial art which dates back 2000 BC, perhaps to Japan, but of unclear origins.”

The trailer description (watch up top) reveals that an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters battle for the survival of Earth against a vicious race of alien invaders.