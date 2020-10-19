NZ MMA fighter John Brewin faces Filipino lightweight Rolando Dy at BRAVE CF 44

BRAVE CF’s Breakout Fighter of the Year for 2019 John Brewin of New Zealand will return to action against a seasoned opponent as he looks to continue his climb towards the top of the Lightweight division. “Trouble” takes on Philippines’ own Rolando Dy in the main card of BRAVE CF 44, set for November 5th in Bahrain.

Brewin is coming off two straight victories under the BRAVE CF banner, against Cian Cowley and Maciej Gierszewski. He impressed in both outings, but especially against “Magic Man” Gierszewski, as he finished him with an armbar submission in the first round of their BRAVE CF 28 main event.

Those two performances earned him the award for breakout star in 2019, and he will now look to continue his improvement against a veteran in Rolando. “Dy Incredible” has fought recently, beating Gierszewski by decision in this month’s BRAVE CF 43.

Now the Filipino hero, who’s the son of legendary world boxing champion Rolando Navarrete, will have the chance to go 2-0 on his return to Lightweight. Dy is also embarking on another adventure as his wife has recently given birth to baby Bella, who already proved to be a good luck charm to her father against Maciej.

BRAVE CF 44 is headlined by a Lightweight world title fight with defending champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva taking on top contender Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub.

In the co-main event, two top Welterweight forces collide as former champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov meets Louis “Spartacus” Glismann in a battle of world-class grapplers.

BRAVE CF 44 fight card

Lightweight Cleiton Silva vs. Amin Ayoub

Welterweight Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Louis Glismann

Lightweight John Brewin vs. Rolando Dy