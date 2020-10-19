Video: UFC 254 Countdown Full Episode – Khabib vs Gaethje, Whittaker vs Cannonier

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 25. In the main event the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces 155-pound interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification. In the co-main event former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces off Jared Cannonier in a bout that might determine the next in line to challenge the division’s current champion Israel Adesanya. The Countdown video hit the stream today and you can watch it up top.