Search
UFC

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje new ‘No Mercy’ trailer for UFC 254

Newswire

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his untouched 28-0 record on the line, as well as an undisputed belt, when he faces interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification this Sunday, October 25. Today the promotion released the second official trailer for UFC 254 titled “No Mercy”, which you can watch up top. The first promo video named “Unbreakable” is available here. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island.

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Video: UFC 254 Countdown Full Episode – Khabib vs Gaethje, Whittaker vs Cannonier

UFC 0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 25. In the main event...
Read more

Ortega vs Korean Zombie full fight video highlights from UFC Fight Island 6

UFC 0
Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung aka "The Korean Zombie" squared off in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6....
Read more

UFC Fight Island 6 post-fight press conference live stream video

UFC 0
The UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Entertainment

Jiu Jitsu: The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos in new martial arts film with Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo

0
The story of Octavia Blake aka "Bloodreina" portraited by Marie Avgeropoulos is now in history, as The 100 concluded its long run with the...
Read more
UFC

Video: UFC 254 Countdown Full Episode – Khabib vs Gaethje, Whittaker vs Cannonier

0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 25. In the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Entertainment

Jiu Jitsu: The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos in new martial arts film with Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo

0
The story of Octavia Blake aka "Bloodreina" portraited by Marie Avgeropoulos is now in history, as The 100 concluded its long run with the...
Read more
UFC

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje new ‘No Mercy’ trailer for UFC 254

0
Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his untouched 28-0 record on the line, as well as an undisputed belt, when he faces interim 155-pound...
Read more
UFC

Video: UFC 254 Countdown Full Episode – Khabib vs Gaethje, Whittaker vs Cannonier

0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi this coming Sunday, October 25. In the main event...
Read more
Boxing

Michael McKinson decisions Martin Harkin at MTK Fight Night in Wakefield

0
There were superb performances from Michael McKinson and Jay Harris - as they starred on another action-packed MTK Fight Night event. The show from Production...
Read more
Video

Watch Lomachenko vs Lopez post-fight press conference live stream video

0
Boxing fans can watch Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez post-fight press conference video stream on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top) following live event produced...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 24, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097