Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje new ‘No Mercy’ trailer for UFC 254

Current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his untouched 28-0 record on the line, as well as an undisputed belt, when he faces interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification this Sunday, October 25. Today the promotion released the second official trailer for UFC 254 titled “No Mercy”, which you can watch up top. The first promo video named “Unbreakable” is available here. The event airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island.