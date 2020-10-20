Badr vs Benny fight on Nov 7 cancelled – kickboxing star tests positive for coronavirus

A long-awaited matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi suffers a major blow. The fight has once again been cancelled, all due to crisis caused by coronavirus.

The pair was initially booked to battle it out at GLORY 78 on June 20 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. The matchup was postponed due to pandemic. It was later rescheduled for November 7 as a headliner of GLORY 76 that was set to be held at an unnamed fan-less studio location also in Rotterdam.

The full fight card, pay-per-view platforms… almost everything seemed to be locked in. All way until today.

K-1 legend took it to Instagram to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus. Two and a half weeks prior to the scheduled D-Day he is required to self-isolate, meaning the fight is off.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Badr Hari wrote. “I’m currently in home quarantine and recovering well after a couple of days of sickness. We took all the safety precautions around COVID-19 very seriously from the beginning of this pandemic but unfortunately this contamination occurred. That shows us how seriously we have to take the virus. At this moment I need to rest and I will resume training as soon as possible.”

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny was expected to kickoff a new partnership between GLORY Kickboxing and SPIKE Netherlands. With the main man being out of action the whole event has been taken off the November 7 schedule.

Badr Hari last fought in December 2019 when he faced the current heavyweight titleholder Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. Although former K-1 and Showtime heavyweight champion was in control during the first two rounds, which includes a pair of knockdowns (watch here), he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO due to leg injury (details here).

Benjamin Adegbuyi was last in action in November 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against against D’Angelo Marshall also in rematch.

The Badr vs Benny matchup was reputedly expected to determine the next in line to challenge for heavyweight title. The winner would face either reigning champion Rico Verhoeven or top contender Jamal Ben Saddik. The latter is looking to dethrone the “King of Kickboxing” and become a new champion in their trilogy fight, that has been recently announced for 2021.

A new third date for Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi is to be determined.

The postponement of GLORY 76 also means that kickboxing fans have to wait for the trilogy fight between reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart.