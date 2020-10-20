Search
Kickboxing

Badr vs Benny fight on Nov 7 cancelled – kickboxing star tests positive for coronavirus

Parviz Iskenderov
Badr Hari
Badr Hari in rematch against Rico Verhoeven at Collision 2 | Pic: GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY heavyweight title eliminator postponed

A long-awaited matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi suffers a major blow. The fight has once again been cancelled, all due to crisis caused by coronavirus.

Advertisements

The pair was initially booked to battle it out at GLORY 78 on June 20 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. The matchup was postponed due to pandemic. It was later rescheduled for November 7 as a headliner of GLORY 76 that was set to be held at an unnamed fan-less studio location also in Rotterdam.

The full fight card, pay-per-view platforms… almost everything seemed to be locked in. All way until today.

K-1 legend took it to Instagram to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus. Two and a half weeks prior to the scheduled D-Day he is required to self-isolate, meaning the fight is off.

“I have tested positive for coronavirus,” Badr Hari wrote. “I’m currently in home quarantine and recovering well after a couple of days of sickness. We took all the safety precautions around COVID-19 very seriously from the beginning of this pandemic but unfortunately this contamination occurred. That shows us how seriously we have to take the virus. At this moment I need to rest and I will resume training as soon as possible.”

GLORY 76: Badr vs Benny was expected to kickoff a new partnership between GLORY Kickboxing and SPIKE Netherlands. With the main man being out of action the whole event has been taken off the November 7 schedule.

Badr Hari last fought in December 2019 when he faced the current heavyweight titleholder Rico Verhoeven in the rematch. Although former K-1 and Showtime heavyweight champion was in control during the first two rounds, which includes a pair of knockdowns (watch here), he suffered the defeat via third-round TKO due to leg injury (details here).

Benjamin Adegbuyi was last in action in November 2019 when he scored a unanimous decision against against D’Angelo Marshall also in rematch.

The Badr vs Benny matchup was reputedly expected to determine the next in line to challenge for heavyweight title. The winner would face either reigning champion Rico Verhoeven or top contender Jamal Ben Saddik. The latter is looking to dethrone the “King of Kickboxing” and become a new champion in their trilogy fight, that has been recently announced for 2021.

A new third date for Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi is to be determined.

The postponement of GLORY 76 also means that kickboxing fans have to wait for the trilogy fight between reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

How to watch Badr vs Benny live revealed – international PPV platform lists GLORY Kickboxing 76 in the schedule

Kickboxing 0
K-1 legend Badr Hari goes up against fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The three-round matchup headlines GLORY Kickboxing 76, taking place...
Read more

Rico Verhoeven vs Jamal Ben Saddik 3 date planned for 2021 – GLORY Kickboxing

Kickboxing 0
The trilogy fight between Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik has been announced. The reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion is expected to...
Read more

Badr Hari vs Benjamin Adegbuyi once again in jeopardy – partial lockdown announced in Holland

Kickboxing 0
K-1 legend Badr Hari is scheduled to face fellow-heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi on November 7. The bout is set to headline GLORY Kickboxing...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 254 Embedded 1: When you become famous it’s a little bit make you stress

0
The first episode UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today ahead of this weekends pay-per-view card from Fight Island. It features Walt...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr vs Benny fight on Nov 7 cancelled – kickboxing star tests positive for coronavirus

0
A long-awaited matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi suffers a major blow. The fight has once again been cancelled, all due to crisis...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega gets what Alexander Volkanovski wanted for UFC featherweight class

0
Alexander Volkanovski has been hungry for an opponent, a new one. The current UFC featherweight champion finally gets a challenger, thanks to the Brian...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC 254 Embedded 1: When you become famous it’s a little bit make you stress

0
The first episode UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today ahead of this weekends pay-per-view card from Fight Island. It features Walt...
Read more
Kickboxing

Badr vs Benny fight on Nov 7 cancelled – kickboxing star tests positive for coronavirus

0
A long-awaited matchup between Badr Hari and Benjamin Adegbuyi suffers a major blow. The fight has once again been cancelled, all due to crisis...
Read more
MMA

NZ MMA fighter John Brewin faces Filipino lightweight Rolando Dy at BRAVE CF 44

0
BRAVE CF's Breakout Fighter of the Year for 2019 John Brewin of New Zealand will return to action against a seasoned opponent as he...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega gets what Alexander Volkanovski wanted for UFC featherweight class

0
Alexander Volkanovski has been hungry for an opponent, a new one. The current UFC featherweight champion finally gets a challenger, thanks to the Brian...
Read more
Entertainment

Jiu Jitsu: The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos in new martial arts film with Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, Frank Grillo

0
The story of Octavia Blake aka "Bloodreina" portraited by Marie Avgeropoulos is now in history, as The 100 concluded its long run with the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 24, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe full fight video highlights from Bellator 249

0
Cris Cyborg and Arlene Blencowe squared off on October 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The contest featured the defending...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097