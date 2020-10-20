UFC 254 Embedded 1: When you become famous it’s a little bit make you stress

The first episode UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today ahead of this weekends pay-per-view card from Fight Island. It features Walt Harris, Lauren Murphy, Justin Gaethje, Sam Alvey, Jared Cannonier, as well as main event backup fighter Michael Chandler, as they train outdoors, board and travel to Abu Dhabi. The reigning lightweight championship Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a special welcome at the W Hotel on Yas Island. You can watch it up top.