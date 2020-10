Jerome Le Banner is a former World Kickboxing Network Super Heavyweight champion, who earned the belt back in 1998 by knockout in the first round against Espedito Da Silva on the Don King Promotion headlined by Evander Holyfield vs Vaughn Bean for the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Atlanta, GA (check out photos here). Since then “Geronimo” continued his run in K-1 and kickboxing, and made four successful title defenses. You can watch the video compiling all of his five WKN title bouts up top.