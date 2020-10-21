UFC 254 Embedded 2: I’m looking forward to leading the dance

The second episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who faces 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event, the co-main event fighters – former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and his opponent Jared Cannonier, and Walt Harris, who meets Alexander Volkov at heavyweight. You can watch it up top, while the full fight card and UFC 254 start time can be found here.