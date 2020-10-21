Search
UFC 254 Embedded 2: I’m looking forward to leading the dance

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

The second episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream. It features interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who faces 155-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event, the co-main event fighters – former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and his opponent Jared Cannonier, and Walt Harris, who meets Alexander Volkov at heavyweight. You can watch it up top, while the full fight card and UFC 254 start time can be found here.

Fight Schedule

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 24, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

