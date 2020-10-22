Search
Matt Serra tried to kill me – Lookin’ FWD to a Fight – Return to Fight Island 2 (video)

Newswire

Dana White: Lookin' FWD to a Fight - Return to Fight Island 2

The new episode of Dana White: Lookin’ FWD to a Fight has been released, featuring UFC President, Hall of Famer Matt Serra and Din Thomas. The video goes back to late September, with Serra and Thomas as they attend a catered party on a private island, take beachside dance lessons and hit the water. In conclusion, together with UFC, they are cageside at UFC 253, watching both title bouts, with Jan Blachowicz going up against Dominick Reyes and Israel Adesanya facing off Paulo Costa. You can watch it up top, while the previous episode is available here.

