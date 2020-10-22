Michel Rivera vs Ladarius Miller highlights Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard

Rising unbeaten Michel Rivera will take on lightweight contender Ladarius Miller in a 10-round showdown highlighting non-televised undercard action on Saturday, October 31 from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The event is headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz , as the two stars battle for the WBA Lightweight and WBA Super Featherweight Championships on SHOWTIME PPV.

Pay-per-view action begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features unbeaten San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defending his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl in the co-main event and former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis taking on unbeaten contender Juan Heráldez in a 10-round showdown. In the telecast opener, lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.

Additional undercard attractions will see unbeaten Jerry Pérez (12-0, 9 KOs) face Joshua Zuniga (11-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight bout and undefeated welterweight Kent Cruz (15-0-1, 9 KOs) squaring off against Mexico’s José Marrufo (12-10-2, 1 KO) in a six-round fight.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Julián Rodarte (17-0-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round super lightweight fight opposite Mexico’s José Morales, and the pro debut of Anthony Cuba in a four-round lightweight affair against Leon Cavalli (1-1, 1 KO).

The event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing Club. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. The Alamodome has implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. All fans attending the event will be screened upon entry and are required to wear a mask as well as follow social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups not from the same party. For more information, visit Alamodome.com.

The highly touted Rivera (18-0, 12 KOs) was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and now fights out of Miami, Fla. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene in his U.S. debut in June 2019 on ShoBox: The New Generation, handing René Téllez Girón his first career loss in one of his three victories that year. Rivera stepped up again in competition in his 2020 debut, stopping Fidel Maldonado Jr. in round 10 of their February clash.

Fighting out of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, the Memphis-born Miller (21-1, 6 KOs) has put together an impressive 11-bout winning streak since losing a six-round decision in 2016. The 27-year-old picked up a win over current 130-pound champion Jamel Herring in 2017, and last July he defeated former world champion Jezreel Corrales by decision. Most recently, Miller dominated Marcos Leonardo Jimenez on his way to a unanimous decision victory in February of this year.