The third episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today, kicking off with Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa explaining to NELK Boys the shoey tradition. The video also features Justin Gaethje as he signs posters, Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker, Khabib Nurmagomedov as they talk to media. You can watch it up top, while the UFC 254 start time and full fight card can be found here.