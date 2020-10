UFC 254 pre-fight press conference takes place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE aka Fight Island on October 21 (AEDT). In attendance UFC President Dana White, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje. MMA fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top), while the event start time can be found here.