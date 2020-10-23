Search
BRAVE CF 44 full fight card set for Nov 5

Newswire
Brave CF 44
BRAVE CF 44 full fight card announced with title fight and 10 nations represented

BRAVE Combat Federation will return to Bahrain for two special fight nights following the conclusion of Kombat Kingdom. The first card, BRAVE CF 44, will take place on November 5th, and will be headlined by a Lightweight world title fight, as champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva defends his throne for the first time against top contender Amin Ayoub.

In the co-main event, former Welterweight world champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov will look to continue his road towards a trilogy fight with reigning titleholder Jarrah Al-Silawi. “The Lazy King” will lock horns with another submission artist in Louis Glismann, who is coming off a huge victory over Henri Lintula in the main event of last August’s BRAVE CF 37.

Also set for BRAVE CF 44 is a pivotal Lightweight match-up as 2019 Breakout Fighter of the Year John Brewin takes on veteran Rolando Dy in a true clash of generations. At Middleweight, Mzwandile Hlongwa, who beat Jeremy Smith in a Fight of the Year contest back in December of last year, returns to meet Dom Schober, from Austria.

In total, 10 nations will be represented in the BRAVE CF 44 fight card, as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world once again proves its global aspect. Fighter from Brazil, France, Denmark, New Zealand, Philippines, Austria, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, Luxembourg, Bahrain will all be in action on November 5th.

BRAVE CF 44 fight card

Lightweight Cleiton Silva vs. Amin Ayoub

Welterweight Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Louis Glismann

Lightweight John Brewin vs. Rolando Dy

Middleweight Dom Schober vs. Mzwandile Hlongwa

Bantamweight Gerson Pereira vs. Bair Shtepin

Lightweight Abbas Khan vs. Yann Liasse

