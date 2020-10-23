Search
Daniel Egbunike vs Harlem Eubank joins Golden Contract fight card on Dec 2

Newswire
Daniel Egbunike vs Harlem Eubank
Daniel Egbunike faces Harlem Eubank on Golden Contract card

A superb clash of unbeaten fighters will take place on the Golden Contract undercard on December 2 – as Daniel Egbunike goes up against Harlem Eubank.

The two men will meet on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, which is live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

Egbunike (6-0, 3 KOs) had a superb 2019, culminating in him defeating Billy Allington to win the Southern Area super-lightweight title.

The man known as ‘Danny Darko’ will now turn his attention to Eubank (10-0, 3 KOs), who recently put in a career best performance when he earned a stoppage victory over Martin McDonagh.

Egbunike said: “I’m really excited. This is what my career has been about. I had three warm up fights with journeymen and then I’ve been in big fights. I don’t see myself turning back any time soon. It will be step up after step up and I’m really looking forward to this fight.

“I can’t wait to pick up from where I left off. I’ve met Eubank once in the gym and he’s a respectable guy, I saw his fight with Martin McDonagh, and I’m expecting a good fight here.

“The reason I keep stepping up is I want to see how good I actually am. I’m not going backwards with my opponents, I’m going forward and fighting better and better each time. I think this fight will be fireworks, so I hope my expectations are met.”

Eubank said: “I’m very pleased to be straight back into another big fight. I think being active means people will really see the best of me as I continue to progress.

“I was happy with how my fight against McDonagh played out. There were still a lot of aspects of my game that I didn’t show, and I’m looking forward to implementing those other details.

“I have seen a few of Egbunike’s fights and he’s a strong and sturdy compact fighter, so I expect he will bring those components of his game.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re delighted to add this fantastic fight between Daniel Egbunike and Harlem Eubank to the Golden Contract card. Both fighters are unbeaten, so it’s a testament to each of them that they’re willing to step up and put their records on the line.

“We’ve seen them both involved in some very entertaining fights in their careers and I’m expecting another one here. This fight along with the other two fantastic Golden Contract finals means it’s going to be yet another can’t miss event.”

The fight between Egbunike and Eubank is part of the massive Golden Contract card on December 2, which sees Jazza Dickens take on Ryan Walsh in the featherweight final, while Ricards Bolotniks clashes with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final.

