Fans return to ONE Championship event in Singapore – Inside the Matrix, Oct 30

ONE Championship announced the addition of 250 in-person ‘Superfan’ ticket packages now on sale to watch ONE: Inside the Matrix live on Friday, 30 October at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. This will be the first sporting event in Singapore which allows for a limited live audience since Singapore moved into the second phase of its reopening.

The move comes after the successful conclusion of ONE’s first pilot closed-door production on 9 October, and the Singapore Government’s announcement on 20 October that it is piloting the use of pre-event COVID-19 testing at selected events.

The presence of a live audience for ONE: Inside the Matrix further cements ONE’s partnership with Singapore to pilot the return of international sporting productions. In line with Singapore’s approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner in Phase Two, the event will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all attendees, including piloting the use of antigen rapid tests prior to the event.

The 250 ‘Superfan’ in-person ticket packages will be priced at $148 SGD which includes a safe seating plan as well as the addition of special ONE Championship branded merchandise worth over $60 SGD, valuing the unique offering at over $208 SGD. Five (5) lucky ticket holders also have a chance to win JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Sports Earphones worth over $230 each. This exclusive limited live experience can be purchased now until tickets sell out at Ticketmaster.sg.

ONE: Inside the Matrix will feature four ONE World Title bouts, for a total of six exciting world-class match-ups including.

In the main event, ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will defend his middleweight belt against undefeated top contender Reinier “The Dutch Knight” de Ridder of The Netherlands.

Reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore will make the first defense of his World Title against undefeated top lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus of Moldova.

In a highly-anticipated bout, ONE Featherweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Vietnam and Australia will put his World Title on the line against former LFA Featherweight Champion Thanh Le of Vietnam and the United States.

The final World Championship showdown will feature reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jin Nan of China, who will make her return to the ONE Circle to take on former ONE World Title Challenger, Tiffany “No Chill” Teo of Singapore, in what is a highly-anticipated rematch.

Three-time former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang of the Philippines will step back inside the ONE Circle to face Australia’s Antonio “The Spartan” Caruso.

Indian national wrestling champion Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat will take on Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov.