How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live – one platform acquires exclusive digital rights in the US and Canada

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr are set to throw punches inside the squared circle on November 28. The highly anticipated sanctioned exhibition matchup headlines the fight card, taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The bout has been announced to air live on Triller pay-per-view, as its first sporting event. It was reported that the platform paid north of $50 million USD (approx. $69.7 million AUD) for exclusive streaming rights. The announced PPV cost was set for $49.99 USD, which is approximately $69.7 AUD.

Today, FITE announced that it “has acquired the exclusive US and Canadian digital rights to carry the highly anticipated Tyson vs. Jones Pay Per View event”. The start time is set for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

“As part of the deal, FITE’s battle-tested PPV platform is powering TysonOnTriller.com, the central hub for the event,” reads the announcement sent out on Friday. “Fans can buy the digital event via FITE.tv, any of the FITE mobile/OTT/Smart TV platforms, or directly from the TysonOnTriller.com website which will feature fight news, announcements, promotional videos and coming soon, a digital portal to buy the event.”

“This important boxing and pop cultural event, featuring ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. is brought to you by Triller, the wildly popular digital app. The entire 4-hour event, which will kick off at 8pm ET with the live PPV Main card starting at 9pm ET, will also feature an exciting undercard of compelling fights in addition to Tyson and Jones Jr.: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, and YouTuber Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson. The host will be Emmy-winner Mario Lopez. Details about the live countdown show and the special musical artists to be added to this multimedia event will be announced soon. The fight is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world’s greatest athletes.”

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) is the youngest boxer to win world title. He was last in action as a pro-boxer at the age of 38 back in June 2005.

Former multi-division world champion Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, scoring the fourth win in a row.