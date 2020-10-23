UFC 254 Embedded 4: Your eyes have to go down when you talk with me

The fourth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series was released today, featuring former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, his opponent Jared Cannonier, interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje and reigning lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. The video covers Whittaker as he is training in his room, Nurmagomedov chats online with former champ-champ Daniel Cormier, Cannonier and Gaethje pose for photos and talk to media. The episode concludes with pre-fight press conference (video here). You can watch the full Episode up top, while UFC 254 start time can be found here.