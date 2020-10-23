UFC 254 Australia time – Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title fight, full card (all states and territories)

UFC 254 features twelve bouts at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island on October 25 AEDT. In the main event live on pay-per-view reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification.

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion, currently ranked No.1 Robert Whittaker (22-5-0) squares off against ranked No.2 Jared Cannonier (13-4-0). The winner is expected to challenge the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) at the future event.

The top of preliminary card is a heavyweight battle between Tai Tuivasa (9-3) and Stefan Struve (29-12). The full UFC 254 fight card can be found below. Weigh-in results can be found here.

How to watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje live in Australia

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje live on Fetch and Main Event. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 5 am AEDT. The PPV cost is $54.95 AUD.

UFC 254 start time in Australia (AEDT)

UFC 254 main card date and start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 5 am AEDT (Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney time). The preliminary card is set for 3 am AEDT. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card, starting at 2 am AEDT.

UFC 254 Adelaide time (ACDT)

The start time of UFC 254 in Adelaide, South Australia is set for Sunday, October 25 at 4:30 am ACDT. The preliminary card begins at 2:30 am ACDT, following the early prelims at 1:30 am ACDT.

UFC 254 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 254 main card start time in Darwin, NT is set for Sunday, October 25 at 3:30 am ACST. The preliminary card begins at 1:30 am ACST. MMA actions begins with the early preliminary bouts at 12:30 am ACST.

UFC 254 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 254 main card start time in Perth, Western Australia is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 2 am AWST. The undercard is set for 12 am AWST. The fight action kicks off on Saturday, October 24 at 11 pm AWST.

UFC 254 Christmas Island time (CXT)

UFC 254 main card on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, October 25 at 1 am CXT. The preliminary card is set for Saturday, October 24 at 11 pm CXT, following the early prelims at 10 pm CXT.

UFC 254 fight card

UFC 254 fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts. The six-fight main card follows the four-fight preliminary. MMA action begins with a pair of early preliminary bouts. The complete lineup can be found below.

Main Card (5 am AEDT / 4:30 am ACDT / 3:30 am ACST / 2 am AWST / 1 am CXT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (3 am AEDT / 2:30 am ACDT / 1:30 am ACST / 12 am AWST / 11 pm CXT)

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Early Preliminary Card (2 am AEDT / 1:30 am ACDT / 12:30 am ACST / 11 pm AWST / 10 pm CXT)

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev