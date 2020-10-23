UFC 254 weigh-in results, Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title official, 2 fighters heavy (video)

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (start time here). In the main event reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier in the bout that is expected to determine the next contender to challenger champion Israel Adesanya. The full UFC 254 fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales ahead of their respective MMA bouts. Also weigh-in alternate fighters, including former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who backs Khabib vs Gaethje.

Get UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results below.

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)

Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)

Alex Oliveira (173)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Da Un Jung (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)

Early Preliminary Card

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5)** vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

*Oliveira missed welterweight limit by 2 pounds

**Alvarez missed lightweight limit by 3.5 pounds

Alternate fighters weigh-in results

Michael Chandler (155)

Sergey Morozov (139.5)

Isi Fitikefu (203.5)