UFC 254 weigh-in results, Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title official, 2 fighters heavy (video)

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (start time here). In the main event reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.
In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier in the bout that is expected to determine the next contender to challenger champion Israel Adesanya. The full UFC 254 fight card can be found below.
A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales ahead of their respective MMA bouts. Also weigh-in alternate fighters, including former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who backs Khabib vs Gaethje.
Get UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results below.
UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results
Main Card
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)
- Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)
- Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)
- Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)
- Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)
- Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)
Preliminary Card
- Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
- Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)
- Alex Oliveira (173)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
- Da Un Jung (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)
Early Preliminary Card
- Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)
- Joel Alvarez (159.5)** vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)
*Oliveira missed welterweight limit by 2 pounds
**Alvarez missed lightweight limit by 3.5 pounds
Alternate fighters weigh-in results
- Michael Chandler (155)
- Sergey Morozov (139.5)
- Isi Fitikefu (203.5)