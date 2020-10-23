Search
UFC

UFC 254 weigh-in results, Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title official, 2 fighters heavy (video)

Newswire

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (start time here). In the main event reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.

Advertisements

In the co-main event former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker takes on fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier in the bout that is expected to determine the next contender to challenger champion Israel Adesanya. The full UFC 254 fight card can be found below.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales ahead of their respective MMA bouts. Also weigh-in alternate fighters, including former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who backs Khabib vs Gaethje.

Get UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results below.

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje weigh-in results

Main Card

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)
  • Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)
  • Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)
  • Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)
  • Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)
  • Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
  • Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)
  • Alex Oliveira (173)* vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
  • Da Un Jung (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)

Early Preliminary Card

  • Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)
  • Joel Alvarez (159.5)** vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

*Oliveira missed welterweight limit by 2 pounds

**Alvarez missed lightweight limit by 3.5 pounds

Alternate fighters weigh-in results

  • Michael Chandler (155)
  • Sergey Morozov (139.5)
  • Isi Fitikefu (203.5)
Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

UFC 254 Embedded 4: Your eyes have to go down when you talk with me

UFC 0
The fourth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series was released today, featuring former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, his opponent Jared Cannonier, interim 155-pound...
Read more

Matt Serra tried to kill me – Lookin’ FWD to a Fight – Return to Fight Island 2 (video)

Entertainment 0
The new episode of Dana White: Lookin' FWD to a Fight has been released, featuring UFC President, Hall of Famer Matt Serra and Din...
Read more

UFC 254 Embedded 3: Tai Tuivasa shoey masterclass with NELK Boys

UFC 0
The third episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series hit the stream today, kicking off with Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa explaining to NELK Boys...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 254 weigh-in results, Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title official, 2 fighters heavy (video)

0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (start time here). In the main...
Read more
Boxing

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live – one platform acquires exclusive digital rights in the US and Canada

0
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr are set to throw punches inside the squared circle...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Embedded 4: Your eyes have to go down when you talk with me

0
The fourth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series was released today, featuring former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, his opponent Jared Cannonier, interim 155-pound...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Kickboxing

Full Fight: Bianka Balajti vs Rebeka Szendrei for WKN Hungarian Featherweight title

0
World Kickboxing Network released the full fight video, going back to March 2015. The contest features Bianka Balajti up against Rebeka Szendrei...
Read more
Boxing

Javier Fortuna vs Antonio Lozada tops PBC Fight Night on FS1, Nov 21

0
Former world champion Javier "El Abejon" Fortuna will take on Mexico's Antonio Lozada in a 10-round lightweight showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 weigh-in results, Khabib vs Gaethje lightweight title official, 2 fighters heavy (video)

0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Fight Island on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on October 24 (start time here). In the main...
Read more
Boxing

Regis Prograis: Juan Heraldez is going to come into the fight with guns blazing

0
Former super lightweight world champion Regis "Rougarou" Prograis talked about moving his training camp from Los Angeles back to Houston and more as he...
Read more
Boxing

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live – one platform acquires exclusive digital rights in the US and Canada

0
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr are set to throw punches inside the squared circle...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 24, 2020

Boxing

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097