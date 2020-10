The sixth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers the official weigh-ins hosted by Jon Anik and faceoff with Dana White squaring off the main and co-main event fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Rob Whitter and Jared Cannonier. You can watch it up. UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje start time in Australia can be found here.