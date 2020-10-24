Tyson vs Jones press conference announced – date, start time and how to watch

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) faces fellow-boxing legend Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing matchup on November 28 (learn how to watch in the US and Canada). The sanctioned exhibition matchup headlines the four-fight pay-per-view card taking place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The WBC Front Line belt is up for grabs.

The co-main event is a six-round cruiserweight bout between YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) and NBA vet Nate Robinson. The full fight card can be found below.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pre-fight press conference

Boxing fans can watch Tyson vs Jones press conference live on tysonontriller.com and Complex. The date and start time is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 5 pm GMT. In Australia the scheduled converts to Friday, October 30 at 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST.

In addition to Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr the press conference will feature six other fighters partaking in the event. The list includes Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, Badou Jack and Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter.

The complete lineup, including Tyson vs Jones undercard, can be found below.

Tyson vs Jones fight card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., 8 rounds, heavyweight – WBC front line belt

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, 8 rounds light heavyweight

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Undercard

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBC USNBC lightweight title

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, 8 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones, 8 rounds, heavyweight – vacant WBC USNBC heavyweight title