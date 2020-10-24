Search
Muay Thai

Muay Thai legend Saenchai next fight set in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Parviz Iskenderov
Saenchai
Saenchai at Thai Fight Begins | Pic: Thai Fight Facebook

The next appearance of Saenchai inside the squared circle has been announced. The famed Muay Thai fighter returns to action on November 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is one of the four major cities of Isan, commonly known as Korat.

Advertisements

Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion is fresh off the win at Thai Fight: Begins held last weekend (Oct. 17) in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand. Taking a unanimous decision the 40-year-old Muay Thai fighter updated his streak to 56 victories in a row.

The name of competitor taking on Saecnahi at Thai Fight: Korat is expected to be announced closer to the show. Muay Thai fans can watch the event live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube on November 7, starting at 6 pm (GMT+7).

Share This

More
Latest NewsMuay Thai

Add a comment

Related

Thai Fight: Begins results, Saenchai vs Ganji

Muay Thai 0
Thai Fight: Begins takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on Saturday, October 17. In the main event Saenchai faces...
Read more

Thai Fight: Begins full event video

Muay Thai 0
Thai Fight: Begins features a series of Muay Thai and Kard Chuek bouts live from CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand on...
Read more

Thai Fight: Begins card announced for Oct 17 with Saenchai in the main event

Muay Thai 0
The next edition of "Thai Fight" takes place at CentralPlaza WestGate in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand this coming Saturday, October 17. The event...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 254 Embedded 6: Good luck tomorrow

0
The sixth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers the official weigh-ins hosted by Jon Anik...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov retains UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi (video)

0
Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification tonight at UFC 254 on Fight Island...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Australia time – Khabib vs Gaethje, main event, full fight card (all states and territories)

0
UFC 254 features twelve bouts at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island on October 25 AEDT. In the main...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Tyson vs Jones press conference announced – date, start time and how to watch

0
Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) faces fellow-boxing legend Roy Jones Jr (66-9, 47 KOs) in an exhibition boxing matchup on November 28...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Embedded 6: Good luck tomorrow

0
The sixth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. The video covers the official weigh-ins hosted by Jon Anik...
Read more
Muay Thai

Muay Thai legend Saenchai next fight set in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

0
The next appearance of Saenchai inside the squared circle has been announced. The famed Muay Thai fighter returns to action on November 7 in...
Read more
UFC

Full Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov retains UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi (video)

0
Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification tonight at UFC 254 on Fight Island...
Read more
Boxing

Mario Barrios: I’m not looking for KO, but everything I throw is with bad intentions

0
Unbeaten WBA Super Lightweight Champion and San Antonio-native Mario "El Azteca" Barrios will look to put on a memorable performance in front of his...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097