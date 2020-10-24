Muay Thai legend Saenchai next fight set in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

The next appearance of Saenchai inside the squared circle has been announced. The famed Muay Thai fighter returns to action on November 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is one of the four major cities of Isan, commonly known as Korat.

Advertisements

Former four-division Lumpinee Boxing Stadium champion is fresh off the win at Thai Fight: Begins held last weekend (Oct. 17) in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi Province, Thailand. Taking a unanimous decision the 40-year-old Muay Thai fighter updated his streak to 56 victories in a row.

The name of competitor taking on Saecnahi at Thai Fight: Korat is expected to be announced closer to the show. Muay Thai fans can watch the event live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube on November 7, starting at 6 pm (GMT+7).