Sergey Lipinets vs Custio Clayton weigh-in results – interim IBF welterweight title official

Former world champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) faces Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) in the interim IBF welterweight title bout on October 24. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines PBC Fight Night card live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In the co-main event Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) and Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) square off in a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight title eliminator. The televised card kicks off with a 10-round super lightweight matchup between Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) and Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs).

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Get Lipinets vs Clayton weigh-in results below.

Lipinets vs Clayton weigh-in results

Sergey Lipinets (147) vs. Custio Clayton (147)

Xavier Martinez (130) vs. Claudio Marrero (130.75)

Malik Hawkins (140) vs. Subriel Matias (139.5)