UFC 254 Embedded 5: This is Khabib day, the World is closing down

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

The fifth episode of UFC 254 Embedded Vlog Series has been released. It covers reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, 155-pound interim titleholder Justin Gaethje and No.2 ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier as they cut weight ahead of the weigh-ins, as well as former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker playing video games. You can watch it up top, while UFC 254 start time Australia wide can be found here.

