Full Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov retains UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi (video)

Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification tonight at UFC 254 on Fight Island (start time in Australia here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring “The Eagle” in his previous appearance inside the Octagon, when he faced and defeated then interim champion Dustin Poirier (26-6, 1 NC) at UFC 242 last September in Abu Dhabi. You can watch it up top.