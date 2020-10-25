Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

Advertisements

The contest featured the reigning lightweight champion up against the interim 155-pound titleholder. The pair battled it out in the championship unification.

The scheduled for five rounds matchup didn’t go the distance. It was all over at 1 minute and 34 seconds into the second round when to Khabib put Gaethje to sleep with triangle choke.

You can watch Khabib vs Gaethje full fight video highlights. From result to handshake.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254, walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. pic.twitter.com/8zeppj5rZc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Advertisements

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke ? #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/E2f3jCmt6M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

At the end of the first round, @TeamKhabib hunted a submission ? #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/pzbc3DtEJn — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Gaethje conecta buenos golpes, Khabib usa su control en round 1! #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/WgZX4EWvzy — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2020

With the win Khabib Nurmagomedov remained undefeated and updated his record to 29-0. He made the third successful defense of his belt. In his previous bouts “The Eagle” submitted Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, after taking a vacant lightweight title by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta.

Justin Gaethje dropped to 22-3. Four of his previous bouts he won prior to the final horn, which includes fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson, which earned him interim title, and a trio of first-round stoppages of Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick.

The complete fight results from UFC 254 can be found here. Those, who might have missed the event live, check out our live blog, featuring updates, photos and video highlights.