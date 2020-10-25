Search
UFC

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier full fight video highlights

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier
Robert Whittaker delivers head kick in his bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 254 | Pic: ESPN MMA Twitter

Robert Whittaker defeats Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in UFC 254 co-main event

Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier squared off on October 25. The pair battled it out in the co-main event of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island.

The contest featured former 185-pound champion up against fellow-middleweight in the scheduled for three rounds matchup. The bout went a full distance, which ended in a close unanimous decision in favor of Whittaker. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.

You can watch Whittaker vs Cannonier full fight video highlights below.

With the win Robert Whittaker updated his record to 22-5. In his previous bout in July he defeated Darren Till also by unanimous decision.

In October 2019 “The Reaper” lost UFC middleweight title when he was knocked out in the second round by the current champion, 20-fight undefeated Israel Adesanya.

The pair is expected to square off in the rematch at the future event.

Adesanya is fresh off the win by TKO in the second round against Paulo Costa (watch video highlights here).

Jared Cannonier dropped to 13-5. The defeat snapped his three-win streak, which included the stoppages of Jack Hermansson, Anderson Silva and David Branch.

In the main event of UFC 254 undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.

The full fight results from UFC 254 can be found here. Live blog, featuring updates, photos and videos is available here.

