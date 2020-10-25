Lipinets vs Clayton results, full fight card, PBC boxing live on Showtime

Former world champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) takes on unbeaten Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) in a twelve-round headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime on October 24. The pair battles it out for the interim IBF Welterweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Also on the night Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) and Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) meet in a twelve-round WBA Super Featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) and Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs) square off in a ten-round super lightweight matchup.

Boxing fans can watch Sergey Lipinets vs Custio Clayton live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for October 24 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

