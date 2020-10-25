UFC 254 live results, blog, updates, photos and videos – Khabib vs Gaethje, full fight card

UFC 254 is held tonight, October 25 AEDT at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka “Fight Island”. The six-fight pay-per-view fight card features the reigning undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who puts his untouched 28-0 record as well as an undisputed belt on the line, when he faces the division’s interim champion Justin Gaethje (22-2).

Advertisements

In the co-main event former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (22-5) squares off against Jared Cannonier (13-4), with the winner to likely challenge the reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) at the future event. The preliminary card is headlined by Tuivasa (9-3) taking on Stefan Struve (29-12) at heavyweight.

While UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje is held in prime time in Abu Dhabi, the main card start time in the US converts to 2 pm ET / 12 pm PT. In Australia UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view, starting at 5 am AEDT (full schedule here).

The quick UFC 254 results can be found here. Stay tuned with our live blog below, featuring updates, highlights, videos, photos and more. All times in AEDT.

Live – UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

To refresh click here.

Now – Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

6:21 – Phil Hawes scores the quicks knockout at UFC 254 so far. Destroys Jacob Malkoun in 18 seconds.

6:11 – Check out Khabib’s two-minute drive from the hotel to flash forum.

“It ain’t a far drive,” DC says. “The got police escort for the guy”.

Advertisements

5:56 – Moving on with middleweights, as Jacob Malkoun meets Phil Hawes.

5:54 – The women’s MMA bout between Lauren Murphy and Liliya Shakirova doesn’t go the full distance. Murphy takes the win via rear-naked choke submission at 3:31 of Round 2.

5:44 – And another backstage video from Dana White, ahead of Murphy vs Shakirova matchup.

5:42 – And here is a couple backstage photos with co-main event fighters, as Rob Whittaker and Jared Cannonier getting their hands wrapped.

5:34 – Meanwhile, “Bam Bam” can’t be happier. See below.

Advertisements

5:33 – Up next is the women’s MMA bout between Lauren Murphy and Liliya Shakirova. The pair meets at flyweight.

5:28 – The kick off of UFC 254 ended in Round 1. Magomed Ankalaev once again stopped Ion Cutelaba, and in addition scored the fifth win in a row.

5:01 – And here is how “Bam Bam” stopped Struve. See below.

Tai @bambamtuivasa brought the Skyscraper down to his level and then finished the fight ? Stream the #UFC254 main card at 2 PM ET ?? https://t.co/SNfhP07qSt pic.twitter.com/qcbNwy5PNm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

4:59 – The first fight on the UFC 254 pay-per-view card features Magomed Ankalaev up against Ion Cutelaba. The pair of light heavyweights meets in the rematch. Their first fight in February ended in favor of Ankalaev who took the win via first-round TKO.

4:56 – Tai Tuivasa knocks out Stefan Struve on the last second of the first round. With the win he snaps the three-fight losing streak. Struve suffers the second defeat in a row. The bout wraps up the preliminary card.

4:44 – And here is a couple of snaps from the previous bout between Casey Kenney and Nathaniel Wood, ahead of Round 3.

4:39 – See Tuivasa’s walkout below.

4:36 – The last fight on the preliminary card features Stefan Struve up against Tai Tuivasa at heavyweight. “Bam Bam” is looking to snap three-fight losing streak. Struve also lost his previous bout.

4:35 – Nathaniel Wood and Casey Kenney go the distance. After three rounds the latter earns a unanimous decision. Two judges had it 29-28, while one judge scored the fight, 30-27.

4:25 – What was that? See below.

4:23 – And here is some more backstage footage from Dana White ahead of Wood vs Kenney bout.

3:56 – The next matchup on the preliminary card pits Nathaniel Wood and Casey Kenney. The pair meets at 140-pound catchweight.

3:54 – The bout between Alex Oliveira and Shavkat Rakhmonov ended in the first round. The latter claims the win via guillotine choke submission at 4:40. Watch the finish below.

Shavkat Rakhmonov made a statement in his UFC debut by submitting Alex Oliveira with a guillotine ? Stream the #UFC254 main card at 2 PM ET ?? https://t.co/SNfhP07qSt pic.twitter.com/4W4l00quDt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

3:41 – Up next is a 173-pound catchweight bout between Alex Oliveira and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Oliveira missed welterweight limit by two pounds.

3:40 – Da Un Jung and Sam Alveyby went a full three rounds distance. In the end the judges decision split, declaring a draw. One judge scored it 28-28, while two other judges gave it 29-28 to each of the fighters. Check out some of the highlights below.

Da Un Jung dropped Sam Alvey in Round 3 ? Stream the #UFC254 main card at 2 PM ET ?? https://t.co/SNfhP07qSt pic.twitter.com/A5fuxd7lzo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

3:23 – Meanwhile, Tai Tuivasa is getting ready for his bout against fellow-heavyweight Stefan Struve. The pair meets on the top of preliminary card.

2:55 – Moving on to the preliminary card. The first bout features Da Un Jung up against Sam Alvey at light heavyweight.

2:50 – Doctor stops the fight after the first round with Miranda Maverick taking the win over Liana Jojua by TKO. Check out a beautiful left uppercut elbow.

Teman al Maverick!!! Luego de un primer round (su primero en UFC) @FearTheMAVERICK gana por detención del médico #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/uMzSuion37 — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2020

2:45 – Those who might have missed it, check out this full fight video, featuring Justin Gaethje, when he claimed interim UFC lightweight title via fifth-round stoppage of Tony Ferguson this past May. With the win he earned the top spot to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for an undisputed belt.

2:34 – The second bout on the early preliminary card is the women’s MMA battle at flyweight. Liana Jojua squares off against Miranda Maverick.

2:32 – The first fight is in the books. Joel Alvarez takes the win against Alexander Yakovlev by armbar submission at 3 minutes of the opening round. You can watch the video of finish below.

Joel "El Fenomeno" Alvarez locks up a slick submission to get #UFC254 started ? Stream the main card at 2 PM ET on ESPN+ ?? https://t.co/SNfhP07qSt pic.twitter.com/w5ZcqxvAQm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

2:15 – The preliminary bouts start now on UFC Fight Pass. The first to step inside the Octagon are Joel Alvarez and Alexander Yakovlev. The pair squares off at 159.5-pound catchweight bout, as Alvarez missed lightweight limit by 3.5 pounds.

2:08 – And this is how UFC Octagon looks for tonight.

2:05 – It’s time. The show starts now. Meanwhile, check out the snap of Robert Whittaker from the weigh-ins. No more weight cutting for the rest of 2020.

1:58 – In his previous bout in September last year Khabib Nurmagomedov defeat Dustin Poirier by submission in the third round, and made the second successful defense of his belt. The full fight video of that bout is available here.

1:36 – For those who might have missed it, here is the Cold Open video, previewing Khabib vs Gaethje showdown.

1:34 – Check out the full UFC 254 fight card for tonight’s show. The PPV card comprises six bouts, following the six-fight preliminary lineup.

UFC 254 fight card

Main Card (5 am AEDT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (3 am AEDT)

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Early Preliminary Card (2 am AEDT)

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev