UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje results

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. The main event features reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov up against interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification.

The co-main event features former 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker (22-5-0) face off fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier (13-4-0). The top of preliminary card pits heavyweights Tai Tuivasa (9-3) and Stefan Struve (29-12).

UFC 254 start time in Australia is scheduled for 2 am AEDT, when MMA action begins on the early preliminary card. The preliminary card follows at 3 am. The main card airs live on PPV, starting at 5 am AEDT. The schedule for all states and territories can be found here.

Get UFC 254 results below.

UFC 254 results

Main Card (5 am AEDT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by KO (punches, R1 at 0:18)

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:31)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba by KO (punches, R1 at 4:19)

Preliminary Card (3 am AEDT)

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by KO (punches, R1 at 4:59) | Watch highlights

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 4:40)

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey ends in split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Preliminary Card (2 am AEDT)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua by TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut, R1 at 5:00) | Watch highlight

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:00)