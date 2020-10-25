Search
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje results

Newswire
UFC 254 Khabib vs Gaethje
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje faceoff at the weigh-ins | Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. The main event features reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov up against interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification.

Advertisements

The co-main event features former 185-pound titleholder Robert Whittaker (22-5-0) face off fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier (13-4-0). The top of preliminary card pits heavyweights Tai Tuivasa (9-3) and Stefan Struve (29-12).

UFC 254 start time in Australia is scheduled for 2 am AEDT, when MMA action begins on the early preliminary card. The preliminary card follows at 3 am. The main card airs live on PPV, starting at 5 am AEDT. The schedule for all states and territories can be found here.

Get UFC 254 results below.

UFC 254 results

Main Card (5 am AEDT)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Phil Hawes def. Jacob Malkoun by KO (punches, R1 at 0:18)

Lauren Murphy def. Liliya Shakirova by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:31)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba by KO (punches, R1 at 4:19)

Preliminary Card (3 am AEDT)

Tai Tuivasa def. Stefan Struve by KO (punches, R1 at 4:59) | Watch highlights

Casey Kenney def. Nathaniel Wood by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Alex Oliveira by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 4:40)

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey ends in split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

Early Preliminary Card (2 am AEDT)

Miranda Maverick def. Liana Jojua by TKO (doctor stoppage due to cut, R1 at 5:00) | Watch highlight

Joel Alvarez def. Alexander Yakovlev by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:00)

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Video: Tai Tuivasa dominates Stefan Struve at UFC 254

UFC 0
Tai Tuivasa and Stefan Struve squared off on October 25, battling it out the top of preliminary card at UFC 254, taking place at...
Read more

UFC 254 post-fight press conference live stream video

UFC 0
The UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more

Carnage Elbow at UFC 254: Miranda Maverick TKO’s Liana Jojua (video)

UFC 0
Flyweights Miranda Maverick and Liana Jojua squared off on October 25 on Fight Island. The women's MMA bout was featured on the preliminary card...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Video: Tai Tuivasa dominates Stefan Struve at UFC 254

0
Tai Tuivasa and Stefan Struve squared off on October 25, battling it out the top of preliminary card at UFC 254, taking place at...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 live results, blog, updates, photos and videos – Khabib vs Gaethje, full fight card

0
UFC 254 is held tonight, October 25 AEDT at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island". The six-fight pay-per-view fight...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje results

0
UFC 254 airs live on pay-per-view from Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. The main event features...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Boxing

Lipinets vs Clayton results, full fight card, PBC boxing live on Showtime

0
Former world champion Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) takes on unbeaten Custio Clayton (18-0, 12 KOs) in a twelve-round headliner of PBC boxing fight...
Read more
UFC

Video: Tai Tuivasa dominates Stefan Struve at UFC 254

0
Tai Tuivasa and Stefan Struve squared off on October 25, battling it out the top of preliminary card at UFC 254, taking place at...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 post-fight press conference live stream video

0
The UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje post-fight press conference follows MMA event, produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight...
Read more
UFC

Carnage Elbow at UFC 254: Miranda Maverick TKO’s Liana Jojua (video)

0
Flyweights Miranda Maverick and Liana Jojua squared off on October 25 on Fight Island. The women's MMA bout was featured on the preliminary card...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 live results, blog, updates, photos and videos – Khabib vs Gaethje, full fight card

0
UFC 254 is held tonight, October 25 AEDT at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka "Fight Island". The six-fight pay-per-view fight...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

October 25, 2020

MMA

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

KICKmas 2020

December 19, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Boxing

Lomachenko vs Lopez full fight video highlights

0
Ukrainian boxing sensation Vasyl Lomachenko and American standout Teofimo Lopez squared off on October 17 inside the "Bubble" at MGM Grand Conference Center in...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097