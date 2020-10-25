Carnage Elbow at UFC 254: Miranda Maverick TKO’s Liana Jojua (video)

Flyweights Miranda Maverick and Liana Jojua squared off on October 25 on Fight Island. The women’s MMA bout was featured on the preliminary card at UFC 254 taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The scheduled for three rounds matchup ended prior to the final horn. As the first round ended the doctor checked on Jojua, who took some punishment during the first five minutes, and the fight was waved off. As a result Maverick was awarded the win by TKO.

You can watch the video of a nasty left uppercut elbow that caused cut below. One can say it reminds some of the highlight moments from Muay Thai legend Nathan “Carnage” Corbett (watch this).

Teman al Maverick!!! Luego de un primer round (su primero en UFC) @FearTheMAVERICK gana por detención del médico #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/uMzSuion37 — ufcespanol (@UFCEspanol) October 24, 2020

With the win Miranda Maverick made a successful UFC debut and updated her record to 8-2. In addition she secured the fourth win in a row.

Liana Jojua dropped to 8-4.

In the main event of UFC 254 reigning undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound titleholder Justin Gaethje. The pair squares off in a five-round championship unification.

