Video: Tai Tuivasa dominates Stefan Struve at UFC 254

Parviz Iskenderov
Tai Tuivasa defeats Stefan Struve
Tai Tuivasa dominates Stefan Struve at UFC 254 | Pic: ESPN MMA Twitter

UFc 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

Tai Tuivasa and Stefan Struve squared off on October 25, battling it out the top of preliminary card at UFC 254, taking place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island. The scheduled for three rounds heavyweight matchup didn’t go the distance.

At the end of the opening round the Australian fighter dominated his Dutch opponent with a flurry of uppercuts, body punches and overhands. The referee stepped in to waved the fight off at 4 minutes and 59 seconds.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Tai Tuivasa updated his record to 10-3. He also snapped the three-fight losing streak.

Stefan Struve dropped to 29-13. He suffered the second defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 254 reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets interim 155-pound champion Justin Gaethje. The pair squares off in a five-round championship unification.

The full fight results from UFC 254 can be found here. Live blog, featuring the event highlights, photos and video is available here.

