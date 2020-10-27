Bellator 250 fight card – Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima for middleweight title

Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. The main card live on CBS Sports Network is headlined by Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima, battling it out for a vacant middleweight title.

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) is a former Bellator middleweight champion, who lost the belt against Rafael Lovato Jr in June 2019. This past February the latter relinquished the belt due to an ongoing medical condition – cerebral cavernoma, and as a result the title became vacant. Mousasi rebounded from the defeat in his following fight in September the same year, taking a split decision against Lyoto Machida.

Douglas Lima (32-7) is a reigning Bellator MMA welterweight champion. He claimed the belt by unanimous decision, as well as took the revenge, against former titleholder Rory MacDonald in October 2019. On the way to the final he knocked out Michael Page in Round 2 and submitted Andrey Koreshkov in the fifth.

The co-main event is a featherweight battle between Brandon Girtz (16-9 ) and Henry Corrales (17-5). Also on the main card Veta Arteaga (5-4) and Desiree Yanez (5-2) square off in the women’s MMA bout at flyweight.

The main card is scheduled for October 29 live on CBS Sports Network and DAZN, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard is available on the promotion’s channel on YouTube, DAZN and cbssports.com, kicking off at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

The full Bellator 250 lineup can be found below.

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima fight card

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) vs. Douglas Lima (32-7)

Brandon Girtz (16-9 ) vs. Henry Corrales (17-5)

Veta Arteaga (5-4) vs. Desiree Yanez (5-2)

Preliminary Card

Jake Hager (2-0, 1 NC) vs. Brandon Calton (2-0)

Dalton Rosta (3-0) vs. Ty Gwerder (5-1)

Sabah Homasi (13-8) vs. Bobby Voelker (33-13)

Nick Newell (16-3) vs. Zach Zane (14-9)

Johnny Eblen (6-0) vs. Taylor Johnson (6-1)

Adam Borics (14-1) vs. Erick Sanchez (9-5)

Toby Misech (11-7) vs. Jared Scoggins (10-1)

Cody Law (Pro Debut) vs. Orlando Ortega (Pro Debut)