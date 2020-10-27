Search
Boxing

Davis vs Santa Cruz – Fight Week schedule, start time, undercard, tickets, PPV cost

Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis | Pic: Scott Hirano/SHOWTIME

Three-time world champion Gervonta Davis and four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz square off on October 31 live on Showtime pay-per-view from Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight titles on the line.

In the co-main event Mario Barrios defends his WBA super lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Ryan Karl. In addition Regis Prograis meets Juan Heraldez at super lightweight, and Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno faceoff in IBF lightweight title eliminator.

Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard is headlined by Michel Rivera up against Ladarius Miller at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Davis vs Santa Cruz Fight Week Schedule

The Fight Week schedule has been announced by Premier Boxing Champions, featuring a pair of press conferences and the official weigh-ins.

Showtime PPV undercard presser is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at 2 pm ET / 1 pm CT / 11 am PT. In attendance Mario Barrios, Ryan Karl, Regis Prograis, Juan Heráldez, Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno. The live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports channel on YouTube.

The final pre-fight press conference featuring Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz is scheduled for Thursday, October 29 at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT / 10 am PT. Boxing fans can watch the live stream also on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

The official Davis vs Santa Cruz weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, October 30. The live stream on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube starts at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT / 10 am PT.

Davis vs Santa Cruz is held at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX with fans in attendance. Tickets on sale via ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 4 pm CT. The first fight is scheduled for 4:50 pm CT.

Davis vs Santa Cruz pay-per-view portion of the card is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT / 6 pm PT live on Showtime PPV. The PPV cost is $74.00 USD.

Davis vs Santa Cruz main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz, 12 rounds, for WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight titles

Mario Barrios (C) vs. Ryan Karl, 12 rounds, WBA super lightweight title

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Isaac Cruz vs. Diego Magdaleno, 12 rounds, IBF lightweight title eliminator

Davis vs Santa Cruz undercard

Michel Rivera vs. Ladarius Miller, lightweight, 10 rounds

Jerry Pérez vs. Joshua Zuniga, super featherweight, 8 rounds

Kent Cruz vs. José Marrufo, welterweight, 6 rounds

Julián Rodarte vs. José Morales, super lightweight, 6 rounds

Anthony Cuba vs. Leon Cavalli, lightweight, 4 rounds

