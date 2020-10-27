Search
Boxing

Macaulay McGowan shares family struggles ahead of Tursynbay Kulakhmet fight

Newswire
Macaulay McGowan
Macaulay McGowan | Pic: MTK Global

Macaulay McGowan opens up on family struggles

Macaulay McGowan returns to the ring against Tursynbay Kulakhmet next month – but it hasn’t been an easy journey for the unbeaten Wythenshawe man.

Advertisements

McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title when #MTKFightNight returns to Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and IFL TV.

It’s been an emotional period for McGowan, after his son Albie was born and diagnosed with HIE last December, and the 25-year-old has opened up on how the past year has been for him, his partner and his daughter, since his son was born.

McGowan said: “There’s been some heart wrenching moments, and me and my partner have found ourselves in situations we would never imagined when we we first started dating as 15 year old schoolkids, but it’s definitely made us stronger as a individuals and as a family unit.

“In a weird way, I’ve had to accept what’s happened and learn to love it and try to become a better person for it. In all walks of life, the lessons I’ve learnt, the situations I’ve been in, I can use these and transfer them to help me with boxing.

“It helps my mindset, how I now prepare, and what’s important and what’s not. I remember David Silva saying when his son was ill, a lot of the lessons he found himself learning helped him in football. They helped make him a better person by putting a lot of things in perspective thus making him a better athlete.

“I would be lying if I didn’t admit through some dark times in training some thoughts and emotions have helped me through, especially the way my daughter Florence has dealt with everything.

“The things she’s had to experience and feel, the way she’s had to handle things as a 3-year-old, she’s the epitome of everything for me. I’m extremely proud of her more than anything.”

Elsewhere on next month’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Sultan Zaurbek returns, Paddy Donovan goes up against Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.

Advertisements

Share This

More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

Former IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez signs with MTK Global

Press Release 0
MTK Global is delighted to announce the signing of former lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez. Vazquez (42-10, 16 KOs) has operated at the highest level...
Read more

Daniel Egbunike vs Harlem Eubank joins Golden Contract fight card on Dec 2

Boxing 0
A superb clash of unbeaten fighters will take place on the Golden Contract undercard on December 2 - as Daniel Egbunike goes up against...
Read more

Michael McKinson decisions Martin Harkin at MTK Fight Night in Wakefield

Boxing 0
There were superb performances from Michael McKinson and Jay Harris - as they starred on another action-packed MTK Fight Night event. The show from Production...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Rasy Soth steps in against Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn for WKN Featherweight Muay Thai title in Auckland

0
A pair of WKN world title bouts in kickboxing and Muay Thai headline Born to Fight 8 taking place at YMCA Stadium in Auckland...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 250 fight card – Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima for middleweight title

0
Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. The main card live on CBS Sports Network is headlined...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 makes the most sense right now or one day

0
The rematch between current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0) and former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker (22-5) is the fight that makes sense. This is...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Rasy Soth steps in against Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn for WKN Featherweight Muay Thai title in Auckland

0
A pair of WKN world title bouts in kickboxing and Muay Thai headline Born to Fight 8 taking place at YMCA Stadium in Auckland...
Read more
MMA

Bellator 250 fight card – Gegard Mousasi vs Douglas Lima for middleweight title

0
Bellator 250 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on October 29. The main card live on CBS Sports Network is headlined...
Read more
Boxing

Ryan Karl: Everybody knows that I like to fight – this one definitely won’t be boring

0
Ryan "Cowboy" Karl is determined to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of him as he prepares to battle unbeaten WBA Super...
Read more
Boxing

Macaulay McGowan shares family struggles ahead of Tursynbay Kulakhmet fight

0
Macaulay McGowan returns to the ring against Tursynbay Kulakhmet next month - but it hasn't been an easy journey for the unbeaten Wythenshawe man. McGowan...
Read more
Fitness

How to fix weak glutes – 4 exercises targeting glutes not legs (video)

0
About 3 months ago, I started a strength training routine specifically for my glutes. I wanted to see if it would help with the...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima

October 29, 2020

MMA

Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz

October 31, 2020

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

October 31, 2020

MMA

Naoya Inoue vs. Jason Moloney

October 31, 2020

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje full fight video highlights from UFC 254

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje squared off in the headliner of UFC 254 live on pay-per-view on Sunday, October 25 AEDT. MMA event took...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097