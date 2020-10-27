Macaulay McGowan shares family struggles ahead of Tursynbay Kulakhmet fight

Macaulay McGowan returns to the ring against Tursynbay Kulakhmet next month – but it hasn’t been an easy journey for the unbeaten Wythenshawe man.

Advertisements

McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) faces Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title when #MTKFightNight returns to Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and IFL TV.

It’s been an emotional period for McGowan, after his son Albie was born and diagnosed with HIE last December, and the 25-year-old has opened up on how the past year has been for him, his partner and his daughter, since his son was born.

McGowan said: “There’s been some heart wrenching moments, and me and my partner have found ourselves in situations we would never imagined when we we first started dating as 15 year old schoolkids, but it’s definitely made us stronger as a individuals and as a family unit.

“In a weird way, I’ve had to accept what’s happened and learn to love it and try to become a better person for it. In all walks of life, the lessons I’ve learnt, the situations I’ve been in, I can use these and transfer them to help me with boxing.

“It helps my mindset, how I now prepare, and what’s important and what’s not. I remember David Silva saying when his son was ill, a lot of the lessons he found himself learning helped him in football. They helped make him a better person by putting a lot of things in perspective thus making him a better athlete.

“I would be lying if I didn’t admit through some dark times in training some thoughts and emotions have helped me through, especially the way my daughter Florence has dealt with everything.

“The things she’s had to experience and feel, the way she’s had to handle things as a 3-year-old, she’s the epitome of everything for me. I’m extremely proud of her more than anything.”

Elsewhere on next month’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Sultan Zaurbek returns, Paddy Donovan goes up against Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.