Muay Thai

Rasy Soth steps in against Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn for WKN Featherweight Muay Thai title in Auckland

Parviz Iskenderov
Rasy Soth
Rasy Soth | Pic: Facebook

Nikora Lee-Kingi out of Born to Fight 8 with ACL injury

A pair of WKN world title bouts in kickboxing and Muay Thai headline Born to Fight 8 taking place at YMCA Stadium in Auckland on November 28. One of the matchups has suffered a change, when half co-main event was forced to withdraw due injury.

On Tuesday the promotion announced that local Nikora Lee-Kingi suffered ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury, and is no longer facing Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn of Thailand. He is replaced by Rasy Soth, representing Kun Khmer – martial art and combat sport from Cambodia.

Rasy Soth and Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn are set to battle it out for WKN Featherweight Muay Thai title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

The main event features Dhcamad Armstrong of New Zealand up against Lapa Halangahu of Tonga. The World Kickboxing Network Super Cruiserweight title is on the line.

Among newly-announced bouts featured on the undercard, Thomas Maguren meets Arshia Ebadi, Ethan Carlile takes on Jakub Boguslawski, and Jed Carlile squares off against Jakub Anthony Vitale.

The finalized Born to Fight 8 fight card is expected to be announced soon. The event airs on Sky Sports. Tickets on sale via dashtickets.co.nz.

Born to Fight 8 fight card

Rasy Soth vs. Yordniyom Yuttakangumtorn

Dhcamad Armstrong vs. Lapa Halangahu

Thomas Maguren vs. Arshia Ebadi

Ethan Carlile vs. Jakub Boguslawski

Jed Carlile vs. Jakub Anthony Vitale

Muay Thai

