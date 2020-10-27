Search
UFC Vegas 12 fight card – Uriah Hall vs Anderson Silva headlines on October 31

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva

Following five events produced at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi aka Fight Island, Ultimate Fighting Championship comes back home with UFC Fight Night card taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on October 31. The headline-bout features the return of Uriah Hall, who goes up against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Uriah Hall (15-9) won two of his previous outings. In September 2019 he took the win against Antonio Carlos Junior by split decision. In December 2018 he KO’d Bevon Lewis in Round 3.

Anderson Silva (34-10, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts. In May 2019 he suffered the defeat via first-round TKO against Jared Cannonier. Early the same year he dropped a unanimous decision against current 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya. “Spider’s” last win goes back to February 2017 when he scored a UD against Derek Brunson.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 12 Andre Fili squares off against Bryce Mitchell at featherweight. In addition, Kevin Holland meets Makhmud Muradov at middleweight, Maurice Greene faces off Greg Hardy at heavyweight, and Bobby Green and Thiago Moises do battle at lightweight.

As always fight card is subject to change. The current UFC Vegas 12: Hall vs Silva lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva fight card

Main Card

Middleweight Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell

Middleweight Kevin Holland vs. Makhmud Muradov

Heavyweight Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Lightweight Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Preliminary card

Lightweight Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Alexander Hernandez

Bantamweight Adrian Yanez vs. Victor Rodriguez

Middleweight Sean Strickland vs. Jack Marshman

Welterweight Cole Williams vs. Jason Witt

Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Women’s Flyweight Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad

