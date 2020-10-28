Bellator 250 weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Lima – live stream video

Bellator 250 features a series of MMA bouts with a vacant middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show on October 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. In the main event live on CBS Sports Network former 185-pound titleholder Gegard Mousasi (46-7-2) squares off against reigning welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-7) in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The official weigh-in ceremony is held tonight at 2 am AEDT / 11 pm AWST. MMA fans can watch the live stream on FIGHTMAG (video up top).

Get Bellator 250: Mousasi vs. Lima weigh-in results below.

Bellator 250 fight card

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima

Brandon Girtz vs. Henry Corrales

Veta Arteaga vs. Desiree Yanez

Preliminary Card

Jake Hager vs. Brandon Calton

Dalton Rosta vs. Ty Gwerder

Sabah Homasi vs. Bobby Voelker

Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane

Johnny Eblen vs. Taylor Johnson

Adam Borics vs. Erick Sanchez

Toby Misech vs. Jared Scoggins

Cody Law vs. Orlando Ortega